Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.24% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALCY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company's stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 234,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company's stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 653,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

