Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0188 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

