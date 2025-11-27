Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Get Personal Assets alerts: Sign Up

Personal Assets Price Performance

Personal Assets ( LON:PNL Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 544 and last traded at GBX 544, with a volume of 374554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543.

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 532.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.25. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 12,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £70,043.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders' funds per share over the long term.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Personal Assets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Personal Assets wasn't on the list.

While Personal Assets currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here