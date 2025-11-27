Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Personal Assets logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Personal Assets (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high of GBX 544 on Thursday, with 374,554 shares traded and the stock last trading at GBX 544 (previous close GBX 543).
  • The shares trade near their moving averages (50-day GBX 532.87; 200-day GBX 520.25) and the company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a low beta of 0.19.
  • Insider buying has occurred recently: director Iain Ferguson bought 12,995 shares at GBX 539 on Oct. 20, and insiders acquired 13,922 shares (≈$7.49M) over the past three months, owning 0.46% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 544 and last traded at GBX 544, with a volume of 374554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543.

Personal Assets Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 532.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.25. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

In other Personal Assets news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 12,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £70,043.05. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Personal Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders' funds per share over the long term.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Personal Assets Right Now?

Before you consider Personal Assets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Personal Assets wasn't on the list.

While Personal Assets currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday Briefing: A Historic Warning… and a Rare Offer
Black Friday Briefing: A Historic Warning… and a Rare Offer
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines