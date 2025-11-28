Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 3.7% - Time to Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.2750. Approximately 913,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,952,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company's stock worth $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

