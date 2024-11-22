Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 3.8% - Should You Sell?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 285,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,455,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

