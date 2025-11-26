Peter Thompson Sells 11,890 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,598,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,492,475.60. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SION traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,639,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SION shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

