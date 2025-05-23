Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Insider Acquires £177,650 in Stock

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL - Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £177,650 ($238,456.38).

Get Petershill Partners alerts: Sign Up

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

LON PHLL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 207 ($2.78). The company's stock had a trading volume of 577,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,867. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Petershill Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 196.60 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 286.50 ($3.85).

Petershill Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Petershill Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Petershill Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Petershill Partners wasn't on the list.

While Petershill Partners currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here