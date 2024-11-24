Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 22,057 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,766,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $150,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,481,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,316,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $211,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.1 %

PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

