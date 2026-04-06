Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.8470. 25,080,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 45,450,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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