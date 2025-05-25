Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider - May 25th

D-Wave Quantum, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market medicinal drugs and therapies. Their market performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations and broader healthcare policy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 148,422,253 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $713.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,393. The firm's fifty day moving average is $789.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $803.19. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,146. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,410. The company's fifty day moving average is $442.54 and its 200-day moving average is $504.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,899,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,571,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

