Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie, Pfizer, and Regeneron are MarketBeat’s five pharmaceutical stocks to watch, selected because they posted the highest dollar trading volume among pharma names in recent days.
  • Pharmaceutical stocks tend to be event-driven and volatile, with share performance heavily influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent protection, and drug pricing/reimbursement decisions.
  • Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are singled out as leaders in diabetes and obesity care — Eli Lilly markets drugs like Mounjaro, Trulicity, and Zepbound, while Novo Nordisk operates a dedicated Diabetes & Obesity Care segment.
  Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie, Pfizer, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing prescription drugs, vaccines, and related therapies. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the healthcare sector and are driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent protection, drug pricing and reimbursement, making them potentially high-growth but often event‑driven and volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

