Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching - July 25th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eli Lilly and Company, Honeywell International, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, D-Wave Quantum, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing prescription drugs and medical therapies. Their share prices often fluctuate based on factors such as clinical‐trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.38. 2,931,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,097. The firm's fifty day moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average is $470.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $808.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,616,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,608. The firm has a market cap of $766.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $770.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,871,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,847,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. 21,822,331 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,340,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,252,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,219,367. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,269. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $320.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here