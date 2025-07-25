Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session's volume of 5,120 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.37 million, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

