Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $16.72. Pharming Group shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 17,729 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Pharming Group Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,713.09 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

