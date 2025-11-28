Free Trial
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Phathom Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $16.27 (last $16.15) on volume of 271,160 shares and are above their 50‑day ($13.20) and 200‑day ($10.37) moving averages, giving the stock a market cap of about $1.11 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but tilted positive—one Strong Buy, four Buy, one Hold and one Sell—resulting in an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67 (with top targets up to $26).
  • Phathom beat the quarter with EPS of ($0.15) versus consensus ($0.30) and revenue of $49.5M vs. $47.03M, but the company and analysts still expect negative full‑year results (consensus ~ -4.78 EPS); institutional investors own roughly 99% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 271160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 442.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,072 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

