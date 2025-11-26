Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Jack Bendheim Sells 5,280 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $232,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,636.80. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $141,433.60.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 11,859 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $477,561.93.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 259,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 46.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,335 shares of the company's stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAHC

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phibro Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phibro Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Phibro Animal Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here