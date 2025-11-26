Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $309,267.20 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $309,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,718,541.60. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $141,433.60.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 259,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $10,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phibro Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phibro Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Phibro Animal Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here