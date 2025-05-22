Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company's stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

