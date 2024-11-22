Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,712,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,622,723.95. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $420,274.50.

OPK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 3,208,675 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,542. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

