Phillip Securities Reaffirms Accumulate Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phillip Securities reiterated their accumulate rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the computer hardware maker's stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.85.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.95. 235,863,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,936,625. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

