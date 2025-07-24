Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.571. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 701,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,151. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,111 shares of the company's stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

