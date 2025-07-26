PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PHINIA Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE PHIN traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $52.28. 646,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,783. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA's payout ratio is 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PHINIA from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.83.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady D. Ericson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 62,333 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in PHINIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company's stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,278 shares of the company's stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,312 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

