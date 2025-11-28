Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access Tools — 5 Weeks for $5
Snag the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Shares Up 8.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Phoenix Education Partners logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Phoenix Education Partners jumped 8.3% on Friday to close near $33.53 (intraday high $33.60), while volume was sharply lower at 22,463 shares—about a 79% drop from the average session volume.
  • Analyst activity was mixed: Goldman Sachs cut its price target from $42 to $36 and set a "neutral" rating, while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a "buy".
  • Despite the moves, the market consensus remains a "Hold" with a consensus price target of $36.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53. 22,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 107,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Report on Phoenix Education Partners

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Up 6.6%

About Phoenix Education Partners

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Phoenix Education Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Phoenix Education Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phoenix Education Partners wasn't on the list.

While Phoenix Education Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2025

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2025. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines