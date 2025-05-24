Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.74. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $88,518.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,872.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,081.47. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $1,023,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

