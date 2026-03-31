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PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
PHX Energy Services logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Director Myron A. Tetreault sold 5,000 shares on March 31 and a total of 13,000 shares across Mar 27–31, cutting his stake by ~33% to 10,000 shares and generating roughly C$177k in proceeds.
  • Broader insider selling accelerated this week—Craig Brown (50,000), David Raines (8,333) and Jeffery Shafer (26,300) also sold shares—collective disposals of about C$1.34M coincided with heavier-than-average volume and a mid-day price drop to C$13.16.
  • Despite the insider exits, analysts have recently become more positive (ATB Cormark and BMO upgrades); the average analyst price target is C$11.13 while the stock trades around C$13.16, and the company reported Q EPS of C$0.35 with a market cap near C$597M.
  • Interested in PHX Energy Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) Director Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,200. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Myron Arthur Tetreault also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 30th, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.84, for a total transaction of C$8,304.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 3,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total transaction of C$46,274.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 4,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.63, for a total transaction of C$54,520.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 6,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.69, for a total transaction of C$82,140.00.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of PHX traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of C$597.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.17.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$183.89 million during the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services TSE: PHX Director Sells
  • Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.
  • Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (≈C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$11.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHX

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

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