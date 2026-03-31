PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Insider Sells C$274,000.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) insider Jeffery John Shafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 183,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,517,964.10. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position.

Jeffery John Shafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 5,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.98, for a total transaction of C$71,298.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Jeffery John Shafer sold 1,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$16,440.00.

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PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,514. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.62.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of C$183.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX

Key Headlines Impacting PHX Energy Services

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services TSE: PHX Director Sells

Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (≈C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (≈C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.

Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.

Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ≈C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller. Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (≈C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

Further Reading

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