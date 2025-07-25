Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Dietmar Exler Purchases 1,050 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 512 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,376 ($7,261.92).

Dietmar Exler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Dietmar Exler acquired 1,150 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,990.41).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dietmar Exler bought 1,300 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,044 ($6,813.45).

Shares of LON PINE traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 482.50 ($6.52). The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,050. The company has a market capitalization of £401.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 509 ($6.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.97) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK's leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services. Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

