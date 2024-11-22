Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Oliver Mann Purchases 31,498 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann purchased 31,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £102,368.50 ($128,878.89).

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock traded up GBX 11.17 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 334.67 ($4.21). 461,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,231. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814 ($10.25). The company has a market cap of £289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 342.74.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.73) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

