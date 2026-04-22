Pinewood Technologies Group's (PINE) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 670 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would suggest a potential upside of 175.15% from the stock's current price.

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Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

Pinewood Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 243.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200 and a 12-month high of GBX 575.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 48 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of GBX 4,050 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinewood Technologies Group will post 9.8256735 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Small acquired 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 per share, with a total value of £19,536. Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, for a total transaction of £7,375. Insiders have bought 67,071 shares of company stock worth $20,350,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.46% of the company's stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

1981 – Origins Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup. 1980s–1990s – Early Innovation The team created one of the UK's first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC. As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

Further Reading

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