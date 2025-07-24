Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Releases Earnings Results

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Get Pinnacle Bank alerts: Sign Up

Pinnacle Bank Stock Performance

PBNK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 645 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinnacle Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinnacle Bank wasn't on the list.

While Pinnacle Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here