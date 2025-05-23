Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $119,761.74 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,459,943.78. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Acosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Andrea Acosta sold 3,941 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $140,890.75.

On Monday, February 24th, Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.26.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

