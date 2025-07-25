Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $3,874,049.85 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,311.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $3,390,176.43.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. 4,248,701 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,104. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm's revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.81.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

