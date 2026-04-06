Piper Sandler Cuts Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $14.00

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.83.

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Down 1.7%

PLAY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 533,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,237. The company has a market cap of $421.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.56 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.Dave & Buster's Entertainment's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company's stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

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