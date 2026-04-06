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Piper Sandler Cuts Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $14.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Dave & Buster's Entertainment logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Piper Sandler cut its price target on Dave & Buster's to $14 (from $22) and maintains a "neutral" rating, implying about a 15.3% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans toward caution: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $21.83 (3 Buys, 4 Holds, 1 Sell) as brokers have issued several recent target and rating changes.
  • Operationally the company is under pressure — PLAY traded near $12.14, posted a quarterly EPS loss of ($0.35) vs. estimates of $0.39, missed revenue expectations, and shows weak liquidity and high leverage (current ratio 0.29, debt/equity 16.61).
  • Interested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Dave & Buster's Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Trading Down 1.7%

PLAY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 533,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,237. The company has a market cap of $421.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.56 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.Dave & Buster's Entertainment's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster's Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 415.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company's stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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