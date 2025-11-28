Pippa Hamnett Purchases 732 Shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) insider Pippa Hamnett bought 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.08.

Pippa Hamnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Pippa Hamnett bought 703 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 696 per share, with a total value of £4,892.88.

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

Tatton Asset Management stock traded up GBX 8 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 700. The company had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,885. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1 year low of GBX 546 and a 1 year high of GBX 770. The company has a market capitalization of £425.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 716.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 16.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Tatton Asset Management had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 31.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tatton Asset Management plc will post 26.0903733 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 720 price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tatton Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 720.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul's vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK's leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

