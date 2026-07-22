Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.4950, with a volume of 1620313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.20 price target on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $477.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $471.83 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $301,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571,117.68. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $5,408,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,726,603. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

Further Reading

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