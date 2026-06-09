Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 5% - What's Next?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $31.1130. Approximately 22,111,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,396,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Labs reported record quarterly revenue of $94.2 million, a backlog above $906 million, and raised its full-year sales outlook, reinforcing the company’s growth story and defense/AI momentum. Article Title

Planet Labs reported record quarterly revenue of $94.2 million, a backlog above $906 million, and raised its full-year sales outlook, reinforcing the company’s growth story and defense/AI momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company announced it is a founding participant in the AIRS initiative with Astroscale, which expands Planet’s visibility in space science and could support long-term commercial and government relationships. Article Title

The company announced it is a founding participant in the AIRS initiative with Astroscale, which expands Planet’s visibility in space science and could support long-term commercial and government relationships. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for further upside in PL shares. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for further upside in PL shares. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from analysts and market blogs has focused on valuation after sharp short-term volatility, indicating investors are still debating whether the recent move is justified. Article Title

Recent commentary from analysts and market blogs has focused on valuation after sharp short-term volatility, indicating investors are still debating whether the recent move is justified. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to highlight that profitability remains distant, losses are still wide, and guidance implies slower growth ahead, which can pressure sentiment despite strong revenue. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Planet Labs PBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 105.29% and a negative net margin of 111.17%.The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.39 million. Planet Labs PBC's quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,520,186.20. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 671.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $189,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 130,798 shares of the company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company's stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $121,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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