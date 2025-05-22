PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital raised shares of PLBY Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

PLBY Group Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 207,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 406.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 411,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

