Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $336,135.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $336,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,992,410.19. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Plexus Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.88. The stock had a trading volume of 283,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.75. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $232.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Plexus by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Plexus by 70.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

More Plexus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plexus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Plexus was highlighted for hitting a fresh high as Nasdaq momentum lifted the shares, supporting near-term upside and investor sentiment. Plexus Hits Fresh High

Plexus was highlighted for hitting a fresh high as Nasdaq momentum lifted the shares, supporting near-term upside and investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Plexus announced its fiscal Q2 2026 results release date (after market close Apr. 29) and a conference call on Apr. 30 — an event to watch that can drive volatility and give fresh guidance. Earnings Release Date

Plexus announced its fiscal Q2 2026 results release date (after market close Apr. 29) and a conference call on Apr. 30 — an event to watch that can drive volatility and give fresh guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Plexus from "strong-buy" to "hold" and trimmed several EPS forecasts (small cuts to Q1 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, FY2028 and FY2026; a tiny raise to Q3 2027). The cumulative effect is a modest negative catalyst that could temper upside ahead of results. Zacks Downgrades Plexus

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Williams Trading set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Plexus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $165.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plexus

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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