Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Oliver Mihm Sells 2,327 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) COO Oliver Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525.56. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 86,118 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 120.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,655,000 after buying an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,116 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 104,904 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

