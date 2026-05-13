Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 11.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $2.75 to $3.75. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 160,068,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 89,487,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.13.

View Our Latest Report on PLUG

Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Plug Power’s Q1 results showed 22% year-over-year revenue growth to $163.5 million, a smaller-than-expected loss, and major gross margin improvement, reinforcing the view that its turnaround is gaining traction.

Plug Power’s Q1 results showed 22% year-over-year revenue growth to $163.5 million, a smaller-than-expected loss, and major gross margin improvement, reinforcing the view that its turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Management said it remains on track to reach positive EBITDA by Q4 2026, which is supporting the bullish narrative around improving profitability and better operating discipline.

Management said it remains on track to reach positive EBITDA by Q4 2026, which is supporting the bullish narrative around improving profitability and better operating discipline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more constructive after the earnings report: Susquehanna raised its price target to $3.75, Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $4.00, and HC Wainwright increased its FY2030 earnings estimate and kept a Buy rating.

Analysts have turned more constructive after the earnings report: Susquehanna raised its price target to $3.75, Canaccord Genuity lifted its target to $4.00, and HC Wainwright increased its FY2030 earnings estimate and kept a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to Project Quantum Leap and lower unit costs as evidence that Plug Power is improving the economics of its hydrogen business, which is helping fuel the rally. Article Title

Recent commentary points to Project Quantum Leap and lower unit costs as evidence that Plug Power is improving the economics of its hydrogen business, which is helping fuel the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the bullish momentum, some analysts still only rate the stock Neutral or Hold and note that valuation has already moved up sharply, so expectations are now higher. Article Title

Despite the bullish momentum, some analysts still only rate the stock Neutral or Hold and note that valuation has already moved up sharply, so expectations are now higher. Negative Sentiment: Plug Power still posted a GAAP loss, and the business remains exposed to execution risk, cash burn concerns, and geopolitical disruption to global shipping and operations.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 75.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $65,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 241.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 12,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Plug Power by 18.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,616,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 400,300 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Up 11.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 227.13%.Plug Power's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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