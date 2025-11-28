Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 1.8% Higher - What's Next?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.0150. 45,206,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 96,656,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC set a $4.40 price objective on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 603.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 120,450 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Plug Power by 3,034.2% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 652,950 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 632,117 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Plug Power by 365,934.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,795,777 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,740 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,980,865 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,071,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,872,000 after buying an additional 3,125,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

