Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 43,621,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 60,522,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,607,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,378,109 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $31,174,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company's stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

