PodcastOne (PODC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PodcastOne Stock Down 4.7%

PODC opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.20. PodcastOne has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

