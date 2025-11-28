Polaris Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 81,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,065% compared to the typical volume of 1,585 call options.

Polaris Stock Up 0.9%

PII traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 173,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.09. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.13%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

