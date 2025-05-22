Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $16.76. Pony AI shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 1,715,626 shares trading hands.

Pony AI Stock Up 12.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

