Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Gapped up: Shares opened at $28.15 vs. the prior close of $25.70 and last traded at $28.875, with a reported volume of 2,594 shares.
  • Analyst ratings are mixed—two "Strong Buy", one "Hold" and one "Sell"—with MarketBeat showing a consensus of "Moderate Buy".
  • The 50-day moving average is $30.78, which is above the current price, indicating the recent gap up has not yet returned the stock to its short-term average.
Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $28.15. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $28.8750, with a volume of 2,594 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Pop Mart International Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CLSA raised Pop Mart International Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Pop Mart International Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78.

About Pop Mart International Group

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

