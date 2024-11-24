Portman Ltd Buys Shares of 1,544 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $433,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.1% of Portman Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Raymond James lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $372.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike's revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here