POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Down 3.1% - What's Next?

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.12 and last traded at $53.24. 32,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 221,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several research firms have commented on PKX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of POSCO from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised POSCO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth $278,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in POSCO by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

