PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. PotlatchDeltic's payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company's stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Nasdaq: PCH is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

