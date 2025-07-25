Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading 4.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $247.50 and last traded at $250.51. 33,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 385,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.16.

Powell Industries Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.02.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 16.00%. Powell Industries's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries's payout ratio is 7.52%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,050,019.05. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock worth $3,574,755 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company's stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

